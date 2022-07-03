Neo Akpofure Reveals Girls Are After His Body or Money

Neo Akpofure has disclosed the reason why he is still single following his breakup from ex-girlfriend, Vee Adeyele.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star who was a year older during the week, revealed this after a fan accosted him on his relationship status.

Neo had replied the fan that girls are usually after his body or money and do not factor in his heart in the equation, after the fan urged him to start dating again.

Ikr🥴

but these girls only want my body or my money, my heart no dey their agenda.🥺 https://t.co/0K2LMdjgK2 — Neo Mobor Akpofure🧨 (@NeoAkpofure) July 2, 2022

