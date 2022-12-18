Nengi Hampson Shares Desire to Adopt a Child, Says Nothing Impresses Her Anymore

Nengi Hampson has adoption in her not-to-faraway future.
The former reality TV star and Shoes by Flora CEO, shared her desire to adopt a child in the days ahead.
Nengi tweeted her sentiments via her verified Twitter account on Saturday, December, 17.
“Really hope to adopt a child one day,” she wrote.
She also added that lately, she has been left unimpressed with a number of things which can only mean her standard has been raised.
