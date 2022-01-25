Nengi Hampson Reveals She Farts Anywhere and Anytime

Nengi Hampson just revealed her terrible unhygienic habit to her over 3 million Instagram followers.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate and businesswoman shared this, unprovoked in her Instagram stories on Tuesday, January 25.

Nengi stated that her worst habit is her lack of bathroom decorum which makes her fart anywhere at any given time. She excused the behaviour adding that there’s no designated toilet for flatulence.

“My worst habit is farting anywhere and anytime. Woh free me, mess no her toilet,” she stated.

