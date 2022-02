In this age of instant everything where there’s rarely any surprise or privacy with what’s going on in people’s lives, Nengi Hampson is stating that it’s not the case for here.

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown star and actress disclosed that her best moments do not make it to the gram.

Nengi shared the post on her Instagram stores on Wednesday, February 16 where she wrote, “The best moments of my life don’t make it to social media.”

