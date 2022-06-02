Nene Leakes Sued By Boyfriend Nyoniselah Sioh’s Estranged Wife

Nene Leakes may find herself before a judge sometime in the next future.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is finding herself in plenty of legal drama these days as she has reportedly been sued by the estranged wife of her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh.

Malonine Tehmeh-Sioh is furious about the downfall of her marriage, which she claims was caused by Nene’s decision to share a fling with a man who was already taken. She made the shocking accusations in recently filed legal documents, per TMZ, asserting that the outspoken reality star was hooking up with Nyonisela while he was still married to her.

Malomine contended that she was left feeling humiliated by the many pictures Nene began posting of her beau on social media, which left her struggling with emotional distress, loss of affection, and mental anguish — and she’s hoping to receive a whopping $100k in damages. The publication further notes that the lawsuit was filed in North Carolina, which is one of seven states where a person can sue their partner’s significant other for “alienation of affection.”

This isn’t the only legal case Nene is currently finding herself in, having filed a suit of her own earlier this year against Bravo and the producers of Real Housewives, who she claims had stirred a hostile and toxic work environment during her time on the Atlanta edition of the popular TV franchise. To make matters worse, she even alleged to have been called a “white woman” by the network after showing up to a taping with blonde hair as one of many examples where she experienced racist taunts during production.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...