NeNe Leakes Files Lawsuit Over Racist Work Environment on ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

NeNe Leakes has filed a lawsuit against Andy Cohen.

According to the Associated Press, the reality TV star is suing Cohen and the Bravo network over claims of racism during the production of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Recall that she starred in the Bravo series for the first seven seasons, and resumed a full-time role for seasons 10-12. Later, she said that she was not asked to return for season 13, and called on fans to boycott the network.

“While others were being promoted, BLACK WOMEN who created shows, created genres, built franchise and built networks were being DEMOTED” she wrote in 2020. “… TURN OFF YOUR TV’S.”

Now, she is suing the network and Cohen.

And in the document obtained the AP, Leakes said that the team behind the show turned a blind eye to racially insensitive comments made on set. She specifically highlighted remarks made by Kim Zolciak-Biermann, the only white woman who starred in the show.

In a 2008 episode, Biermann refused to join her castmates for a BBQ, saying: ‘I don’t want to sit around with NeNe and eat chicken.’” The lawsuit said the comment “perpetuated an offensive stereotype about African-Americans.”

The lawsuit also claimed Biermann called cast member Kandi Burruss “ghetto,” described Leakes’ home as a “roach nest,” and used the n-word when referring to her Black castmates. Biermann starred in the first five seasons of RHOA, before getting her own spinoff in 2012.

Now, Leakes claims the production companies “did not terminate their relationship with Zolciak-Biermann, nor take any other meaningful action to put an end to her racially-offensive behavior,” that they rewarded her with her own show that aired for eight seasons.

“NBC, Bravo and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially-insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated – if not, encouraged,” the lawsuit read.

Biermann is not being sued.

“From the day the series began filming, NeNe was the target of systemic racism from co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, which was tolerated by Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen and other executives,” Leakes’ lawyer David deRubertis said via a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...