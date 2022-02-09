Nelly Apologises After Oral Sex Video Surfaced on His Instagram Account

Nelly has apologised after an NSFW video surfaced on his Instagram account.

In a statement shared with TMZ, the singer apologises to the woman involved in the video and her family for the “unwanted publicity.”

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the statement reads. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

Nelly’s team also said that they believe the video was posted after his account was hacked. The video has since been scrubbed from social media a few hours after it was posted to IG, but that didn’t stop people from sharing it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...