NEF Chief, Prof Ango Abdullahi loses eldest son

Prof Ango Abdullahi, Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), has lost his eldest son, Isah Ango Abdullahi following a brief illness.

A family member said the deceased died in Abuja on Thursday evening and the corpse is expected in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Friday for funeral prayers.

The source revealed that the prayers would be held by 1:30 pm at Haruna Danja Juma’at Mosque.

He said that Isah Ango Abdullahi, until his death was a staff member of the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) in Abuja and is survived by a wife and children.

The source did not however reveal the cause of death, if any.

More to follow…

