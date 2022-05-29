Nedu Wazobia Slams Air Peace for Giving Out Biscuits to Customers After Delaying Flight

Chinedu Ani aka Nedu Wazobia has called out Air Peace in a video she shared via his Instagram.

The comedian and OAP slammed the airline for distributing biscuits to waiting customers after delaying their flight.

In the video he posted via his Instagram page on Saturday, May 28, Nedu who was in the company of Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, revealed that their flight was supposed to be for 10:30 but was rescheduled to 2:30 on Saturday.

He said, “#flyairpeace moved our flight from 10:30 to 2:30 and someone in their right senses thought the right thing to do was to share biscuits to us…Naija which way?”

Thankfully, the flight finally took off and he updated his followers.

