Nedu Wazobia Says Female Big Brother Housemates Go on the Show to Get ‘Customers’

Nedu Wazobia is back with sharing his thoughts on a number of topics on the ‘ The Honest Bunch’ podcast.

The OAP and media personality who had former BBN housemate, Doyin David as one of the guests, spoke on the reason females go for the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show.

In a short clip from the podcast that has since gone viral, Nedu stated that many of the ladies do not do the work and though the reality TV show shoots them into the limelight, they have no substance to back it up.

He went on to add that most of them have only ‘kpekus’ to offer and go on to seek ‘customers’ that will finance their lifestyles.

