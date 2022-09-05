Monday, September 5, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Ned Nwoko’s Moroccan Wife Laila Charani Apologises Months After Publicly Dumping Him

Laila Charani has taken to social media to publicly apologise to her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko months after publicly dumping him.

The Morrocan shared a photo of herself and estranged husband along with their children on her Instagram page to plead her case.

In her public apology, Laila noted that she has realised that she made mistakes which were not intentional as those actions were brought on by her virtue of her listening to “outside voices”

She concluded her post by apologising to her husband and the entire Nwoko family and sued for peace and progress.

