Wednesday, May 25, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Ned Nwoko wins PDP Senate ticket for Delta North

Nigerian businessman, Ned Nwoko has secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest a seat in the senate.

Nwoko won the PDP ticket to represent the party in the Delta north senatorial district election in 2023.

The seat is currently occupied by Peter Nwaoboshi, who Nwoko lost to in the 2019 primary of the PDP.

Nwaoboshi has, however, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Declaring Nwoko as the winner of the contest on Monday, Nosa Omagbon, chairman of the election committee, said the businessman got 242 votes to defeat Paul Osaji, his closest opponent, who secured 67 votes.

The returning officer said 310 delegates participated in the exercise, but one vote was void.

Nwoko was a member of the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2003, representing Aniocha north/south and Oshimili north/south federal constituency.

He is known for his to eradicate malaria.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: