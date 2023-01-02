NDLEA uncovers cocaine hidden in packs of sweets at Lagos Airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has arrested one Prosper Chux, a Nigerian returning from Brazil, with cocaine and cannabis hidden inside packs of sweets at the airport in Lagos.

According to a statement on Sunday by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s spokesperson, Chux was arrested on December 25, 2022, at the ‘D’ arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed international airport in Lagos.

The NDLEA said the suspect had just returned from Brazil, adding that the concealed cocaine parcels weighed 2.8 kilogrammes.

“Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a Brazil returnee, Agbasi Prosper Chux with 105 parcels of cocaine concealed in candies at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos on Christmas Day,” the statement reads.

“The suspect was arrested at the D arrival hall of the MMIA during inward clearance of passengers from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Doha on Qatar Airways on Monday, 25th December 2022 following credible intelligence.

“An initial search of the suspects’ two checked-in bags almost made him a free man as there was nothing incriminating found there, until the NDLEA officers took a second look at the duty-free shopping nylon bags containing packs of candies he was holding in his hands.

“A thorough examination of the duty-free shopping bags revealed the packs of candies inside were actually used to conceal 105 parcels of cocaine weighing 2.8 kilograms and 43 grams of cannabis.

“Preliminary test conducted on a plastic bottle of body lotion also found in possession of the suspect also tested positive to cocaine with a total weight of 472 grams.

“Married to a Brazilian lady with a daughter, Prosper who claimed to be into clothing business in Brazil, was hoping to sell the drug in Enugu, his state.”

The agency also said between December 24 and 27, 2022, its officers arrested three suspects in Kwara, Kogi, and Niger states, with illicit substances.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...