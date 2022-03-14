NDLEA traces N4.2bn to accounts of Kyari, co-accused

A report by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has revealed that the former Commander of the Intelligence Response Team, Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, and his deputy, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sunday Ubua, had N4.2 billion paid into their bank accounts.

According to The PUNCH, this was part of a report sent to Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

The newspaper said the NDLEA said in the report that not less than N1.4 billion passed through Kyari’s account while he was commander of the IRT.

Ubua had not less than N2.8 billion paid into his eight bank accounts.

According to investigations, Ubua allegedly received a lump sum of N2.664 billion on August 15, 2019.

The NDLEA is now working on the assumption that the sums traced to Kyari and his deputy may be connected to the sale of some illicit substances, including Tramadol worth N3 billion.

A source told The PUNCH: “You will recall that the NDLEA is investigating an allegation that Kyari and his team seized a large consignment of tramadol in a warehouse at Amuwo Odofin in Lagos.

“The consignment was worth about N3 billion.

“The IRT under Kyari’s command seized these drugs and they are believed to have sold the consignment to a cartel afterwards.

“It was around the time of this seizure that Kyari’s deputy received a deposit of N2.664 billion in his personal bank account.

“Out of this money, he purchased FBN Insurance shares worth about N100 million.”

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has written a letter to the AGF seeking his approval for the confiscation of properties and assets belonging to the once revered super cop.

It was gathered that the NDLEA’s request was dispatched to the Justice Minister last week following the March 7 arraignment of Kyari and his men for dealing in cocaine.

Kyari is facing eight counts of conspiracy, obstruction, and dealing in cocaine, and other related offences at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The other defendants in the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, are four members of the IRT: Ubua, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu.

Two other suspects arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, were also listed as defendants.

Kyari, has been indicted in the United States for alleged involvement in a $1.1 million scam carried out by a notorious Internet scammer, Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi, was suspended by the police last July.

