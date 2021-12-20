NDLEA nabs pregnant woman with1,442 kilograms of skunk

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested a pregnant woman with 1,442 kilograms of imported skunk.

Eze Joy Chioma, 27, was arrested after her store and home in the Ojo area of Lagos were raided on Friday.

Another suspect, Michael Oroke was also nabbed with 29kg of illicit drugs in the same location.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja, Femi Babafemi on Sunday.

According to the statement, the previous day (December 16th), operatives had equally raided a hideout in the Abule-Egba area of the state where one Basset Emmanuel, Ezekwem Lawrence, Mohammed Aliyu, and Suwidi Isiaku were arrested with 182,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg.

In similar raids across eight other states – Rivers, Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, over 4,000 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized.

Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of the nine state commands for their resilience and charged them not to relent in their efforts in the anti-drug war in the country.

