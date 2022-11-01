NDLEA declares Lagos socialite wanted over drug trafficking

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared Ademola Afolabi Kazeem wanted over alleged illicit drug trafficking.

Kazeem is a Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Law Enforcement Agency announced,

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.”

More to follow…

