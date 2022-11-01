Tuesday, November 1, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

NDLEA declares Lagos socialite wanted over drug trafficking

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared Ademola Afolabi Kazeem wanted over alleged illicit drug trafficking.

Kazeem is a Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Law Enforcement Agency announced,

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared wanted Lagos socialite and owner of Adekaz Hotels, Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem (a.k.a Alhaji Abdallah Kazeem Muhammed) over offences bordering on exportation and trafficking of illicit drugs as well as money laundering.”

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: