NDLEA busts fake $4.7 million cash in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have intercepted fake $4.7 million cash from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said operatives of the agency had in the early hours of Friday, February 18 stopped a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at the Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Babafemi, controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit notes totaling $4.7m led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

The seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the agency detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it, after which the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retired) directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation.

Reacting to the bust and other arrests, Marwa hailed the officers and men of the FCT Command for their vigilance and preventing counterfeit $4.7 million from going into the streets.

He equally admonished them and their counterparts in Adamawa, Kwara, Bauchi, and others across the country not to rest on their oars.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...