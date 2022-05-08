Sunday, May 8, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Ncuti Gatwa Announced as New Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa has been named as the 14th Doctor for the Doctor Who series.

The Sex Education star will be the first black male actor to play the role and will take over from Jodie Whittaker.

Speaking on taking up the iconic role, Gatwa said: l

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.”

