NCAA presents Operating License to Nigeria Air

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has presented an Air Transport License (ATL) to the interim management of Nigeria Air.

Nigeria Air is the country’s proposed national carrier, led by Captain Dapo Olumide.

An ATL certification is a document that states the kinds of operations a carrier will embark on scheduled, non-scheduled, cargo air services within and outside Nigeria, ChannelsTV writes.

This licence precedes the Air Operator’s Certificate which empowers the airline to operate scheduled commercial flights.

The ATL signed by the Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, will run for a period of five (5)years from June 3rd, 2022 to June 2nd, 2027.

The new national airline is expected to provide scheduled and non-scheduled services. It is one of the licenses received by airlines before they can commence operation just as they await the all-important Air Operator Certificate (AOC) that fully guarantees them the right to begin air services.

Nigeria Air Limited, the country’s proposed national carrier had in April 2022 applied to the NCAA for a license to operate scheduled and non-scheduled passenger and cargo service.

