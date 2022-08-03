NBC slams Trust TV N5m fine for exposing bandits

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has imposed a fine of N5million on Trust Television Network (Trust TV) over the broadcast of a documentary titled “Nigeria’s Banditry: The Inside Story”, which was aired on the 5th of March, 2022.

The NBC letter to the media outfit dated August 3, 2022, was signed by the Director General, Balarabe Shehu Illela.

The agency declared that the documentary, which chronicled terrorist activities, contravened sections of the National Broadcasting Code.

Reacting in a statement, the management said the medium acted in the public interest by shedding light on banditry and how it is affecting millions of citizens.

“It also aggregates voices of experts and key actors towards finding solutions, including those of the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Senator Saidu Mohammed Dansadau, who hails from one the worst hit communities in Zamfara State,” it said.

The management added that Trust TV is studying the NBC action and “weighing our options.”

