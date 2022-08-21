NBC: SERAP issues 24-hour ultimatum to Buhari over suspension of media outlets

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari over the suspension of radio and television stations.

On Friday, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) announced the revocation of licences of 52 broadcast stations in the country, including AIT/Ray Power FM, and Silverbird TV.

The commission had ordered the stations off air beginning from Saturday, citing Section 10(a) of the 3rd Schedule of the National Broadcasting Commission Act CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, the agency suspended the revocation of the operating licenses of 52 broadcast stations owing various sums in licensing fees.

Despite suspending the action, SERAP asked the Commission to withdraw the revocation order on debtor stations.

In a letter dated August 20 and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the rights group called for the withdrawal of the revocation order.

“Revoking the licenses of 53 broadcast stations and shutting down their operations because they have not renewed their licenses would undermine the rights of millions of Nigerians to express their thoughts,” it said.

“It would also violate Nigerians’ right to seek, receive, and impart information and ideas of all kinds, in any medium they choose.”

“We would be grateful if the requested action is taken within 24 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...