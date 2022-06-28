NBBF releases 12-man roster ahead of FIBA African WC Qualifiers

The Nigeria Basketball Federation on Tuesday released a 12-man roster for the window of the FIBA African World Cup qualifiers in Kigali.

This comes after a decision by the FG earlier this week to rescind its suspension of Nigeria’s basketball teams from all international competitions.

D’Tigers teams will be led by Alan Major who deputises for the team’s Head Coach, Mike Brown that just got named Coach of the Sacramento Kings. and Ogoh Odaudu will assist him.

The team is made up of Ikenna Ndugba (Greensboro Swarm, NBA G League), Uchenna Iroegbu, Michael Okiki (Gombe Bulls), Ben Emelogu (Rouen Metropolitan, France), Michael Oriakhi (Rivers Hoopers), Michael Gbinijie (Santa Cruz Warriors, NBA G League) and Ibe Agu (Customs, Abuja)

Other players on the list are Chimezie Metu (Sacramento Kings), Victor Koko (Rivers Hoopers), Christian Mekowolu (Casademont Zaragoza, Spain), and TK Edogi (Kolin, Czech Republic) and Emmanuel Omogbo (H.Izrael, Israel).

Currently ranked first in Africa, Nigeria will open its campaign against Cape Verde on Friday, 1 July before taking on Mali on Saturday.

The last game will be against Uganda on Sunday, 3 July at the BK arena in the capital city of Kigali.

The top three teams from each group will advance to the second round where each team will play six games. The two top teams in each group, along with the best third-placed team, will qualify for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

