Monday, May 2, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
NBA Playoffs: Warriors, Bucks win

The Golden State Warriors took a 1-0 lead in their NBA play-off Western Conference semi-final with a thrilling 117-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Klay Thompson hit a three-pointer to put the Warriors ahead late on, only to then miss two free throws.

But Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could not convert a contested lay-up at the buzzer as the Warriors held on for the win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 101-89 Eastern Conference semi win over the Boston Celtics.

Antetokounmpo, twice the NBA’s Most Valuable Player, recorded a triple double with 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the defending champion Bucks as they took a 1-0 series lead in Boston.

Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored a game-high 25 points, while Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 21 points.

