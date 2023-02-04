NBA outraged over killing of judicial officer in Imo Court

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Saturday condemned the killing of the Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, the Bar confirmed that Ugboma was murdered on Friday afternoon by yet-to-be-identified assailants in the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in the full glare of other court users.

According to eyewitness accounts, the deceased had just finished conducting proceedings when his attackers came in their numbers, collected the phones of everyone present, rounded up Ugboma and shot him in the head.

“The NBA notes with dismay that the cruel murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on innocent persons including legal practitioners and judges in what has become a disturbing norm in Imo State.

“The NBA therefore calls on the Government of Imo State to be more deliberate about the security of lives and properties in the state and to particularly beef up security in and around all the court buildings in the State,” the statement reads in part.

According to Lawal, the NBA is committed to getting to the root of Ugboma’s murder and shall ensure that the culprits are quickly brought to book.

“In this regard, the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has directed the branches in Imo State to engage the Commissioner of Police, Imo State and other security agencies over this unfortunate incident.

“The NBA has also approved that the branches take every lawful steps to call the attention of the State Government to this attack on innocent citizens including members of legal profession in the State.

“The NBA President condoles with the Imo State Judiciary and the family of Mr. Nnaemeka Ugboma over this unfortunate incident,” he said.

