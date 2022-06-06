NBA Finals: Curry stars as Warriors level series

Stephen Curry scored 29 points as the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-88 in game two of the NBA Finals.

Victory on Sunday night sees the six-time NBA champions level the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Curry scored five three-pointers as well as making six rebounds and four assists as the Warriors dominated the second half in San Francisco.

“Steph was breathtaking in that third quarter,” said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

“Not just the shot making but the defensive effort. He just doesn’t get enough credit for his level of conditioning, physicality and defence.

“People go at him to try to wear him down because they know how important he is to us offensively. And it is pretty dramatic, the difference in Steph’s strength and physicality between now and when I first got here eight years ago.

“The guy is amazing; he just keeps working.”

The Celtics had picked up where they left off in game one to take an early nine-point lead, but 11 first-half turnovers allowed the Warriors back into the contest to hold a two-point advantage at the break.

In the second half, the Celtics continued to collapse, committing 19 turnovers that led to 33 points for the Warriors.

“For us, that was a little disappointing,” said Celtics head coach, Nigerian-born Ime Udoka.

“That’s kind of been a constant theme in the play-offs. When that happens, we’re in trouble.”

Game three is on Wednesday in Boston.

