NBA Finals: Boston Celtics take 2-1 lead over Warriors

Former D’Tigers star Ime Udoka led the Boston Celtics to beat Golden State Warriors 116-100 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals early Thursday.

Celtics, the Eastern Conference champions, had a nearly perfect start in the first quarter as they quickly jumped out to a double-digit lead with a barrage of three-pointers.

It was more of the same early in the second quarter as the Celtics extended their lead to 18 with six minutes remaining in the half.

The Celtics pulled away in the fourth quarter on the strength of their defense. They held Golden State to only 11 points in the period before both teams pulled their starters.

Game four of the finals takes place on Friday, June 10th with the Celtics looking to extend their series lead while the Warriors will hope to make things level before heading back home for game five.

