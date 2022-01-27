Navy releases postings of 54 senior officers

The Nigerian Navy has released the posting of 54 Rear Admirals following the recent promotion of senior officers in the service.

The Director of Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Suleman Dahun, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, in the postings, Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, formerly the Navy Secretary, has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Barabutemegha Gbassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command is now the Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Sanusi Ibrahim, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, moves to Naval Headquarters as Navy Secretary, while Rear Adm. Sileranda Lassa, formerly Flag Officer Commanding Logistics Command, had been appointed Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Ltd.

Also, Rear Adm. Muhammed Nagenu, erstwhile Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters, had been appointed Chief of Defence Administration at the Defence Headquarters, and Rear Adm. Solomon Agada, formerly Director Peacekeeping Operations, Naval Headquarters, is now appointed Chief of Training and Operations, the statement said.

The postings also affected Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir who moved from Naval War College as Commandant to National Defence College, while former Director Maritime Domain Awareness at the Naval Headquarters would now resume as Chief of Defence Civil Military Cooperation, Defence Headquarters.

Similarly, Rear Adm. Okon Eyo, former Director of Training, Defence Headquarters, had been appointed Chief of Naval Transformation, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Perry Onwuzulike, formerly Director Lessons Learnt, Naval Headquarters, now the Chief of Naval Safety and Standards, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Monday Unurhiere, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command, had been re-appointed to Naval Training Command as Flag Officer Commanding.

Additionally, Rear Adm. Joseph Akpan, formerly Director Personnel Releases, re-appointed at the Naval Headquarters as Director of Policy, while Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, erstwhile Director of Manning, Naval Headquaters, has been appointed Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command.

Rear Adm. Tanko Pani, former Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot, had also been appointed Director of Plans, Defence Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Akinga Ayafa, formerly Chief of Naval Safety and Standards resumed as Flag Officer Commanding Naval Doctrine Command.

Also, Rear Adm. Nuhu Bala re-appointed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Transformation, while Rear Adm. Vincent Okeke, former Director Transformation, Naval Headquarters, now moved to the Defence Headquarters as Director of Logistics.

The statement added that Rear Adm. Danjuma Moses also resumed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Training.

The re-organisation also affected Rear Adm. Yakubu Wambai, formerly the Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters, who is now appointed Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, and Rear Adm. Emmanuel Beckley resumed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Ordnance Depot.

Rear Adm. Ibrahim Dewu had been moved from Navy Hotels and Suites Ltd. where he was Managing Director to Eastern Naval Command as Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Adm. Nnamdi Muogilim re-appointed to the Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Rear Adm. Idi Abbas who was Chief Staff Officer, Central Naval Command, now re-appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding, while Rear Adm. Mohammed Abdullahi, former Commander Naval Drafting, now appointed to Navy Hotels and Suites Ltd. as Managing Director.

Rear Adm. Samson Bura, formerly Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters resumes at the Western Fleet as Fleet Commander.

Rear Adm. Olusola Oluwagbire moved from Eastern Naval Command to Naval Headquarters as Director of Operations, Rear Adm. Mustapha Hassan, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Logistics Command, took over as Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

Similarly, Rear Adm. Baratuaipri Iyalla, formerly Managing Director, Naval Engineering Services Ltd., now Chief Staff Officer Logistics Command, while Rear Adm. Kohath Levi who was Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Ltd. appointed as Chief Staff Officer, Naval Doctrine Command.

Rear Adm. Patrick Nwatu, erstwhile Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, resumed at Naval Headquarters as Director of Plans, Rear Adm. Habila Zakaria, formerly Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command, took over as Commander Command Naval Drafting.

Rear Adm. Zakariyya Muhammed had been re-appointed as Director of Training, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Ibrahim Shettima moved to Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics.

Rear Adm. Abdulmajid Ibrahim, formerly a Director at Defence Headquarters, had been appointed Director Peacekeeping Operations, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Uduak Ibanga, formerly Director Project Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation, Naval Headquarters, resumed at Naval Building and Construction Company Ltd. as Managing Director.

Also, Rear Adm. Kennedy Egbuchulam who was the Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command had been appointed as Director of Administration, Naval Headquarters, while Rear Adm. Saheed Akinwande, the former Principal Staff Officer to Chief of the Naval Staff now the new Commandant, Naval War College, Nigeria.

Furthermore, Rear Adm. Umar Chugali who was the Commandant, Nigerian Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi, had been re-deployed to Defence Headquarters as Director Cyber Security, while Rear Adm. Eugenio Ferreira, formerly Deputy Director Career Planning, Naval Headquarters, re-appointed as the Director Manning.

Rear Adm. Bashir Mohammed, former Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, had been appointed to Naval Headquarters as Director Project Implementation and Monitoring Evaluation, while Rear Adm. Mike Oamen, the immediate past Commandant, Defence Intelligence College, now the new Chief Staff Officer, Eastern Naval Command.

While Rear Adm. Abolaji Orederu, formerly a Director at the National Defence College, moved to Naval Headquarters as Director of Ships Design and Acquisition, Rear Adm. Livingstone Izu, erstwhile Fleet Commander, Eastern Fleet, had been appointed as Director of Procurement, Naval Headquarters.

Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, formerly Director Audit, Naval Headquarters, had been re-appointed as Director Lessons Learnt, while Rear Admiral Alexander Bingel, formerly Commander Naval Base Lake Chad, took over as Director of Combat Policy and Tactics and Coordinator NIMASA deep Blue, Naval Headquarters.

Also, Rear Adm. Abdullahi Ahmed former Commander Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER, now the new Chief Staff Officer Naval training Command, while Rear Adm. Hamza Ibrahim, the immediate past Commodore Superintendent, Naval Shipyard Ltd., resumed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Dockyard Ltd.

Others are Rear Adm. Sunday Oyegade, erstwhile Director Marine Engineering, Naval Headquarters, had also been appointed as Admiral Superintendent Naval Shipyard Ltd.

The new postings also re-deployed Rear Adm. John Mamman, formerly Maritime Component Commander, Operation `DELTA SAFE` moved to Naval Headquarters as Director of Recruitment, Reserve and Resettlement.

Also, Rear Adm. Peter Zakaria had been appointed to the Naval Headquarters as Director of Armament, while Rear Adm. Chubuike Azike re-appointed at the Defence Headquarters as Director of Education.

While Rear Adm. Ismaila Zelani, formerly Director of Sports, Naval Headquarters, re-appointed as Director of Veterans Affairs, Rear Adm. Kennedy Ezete, erstwhile Naval Provost Marshal now the Director of Transformation, Naval Headquarters.

Also, Rear Adm. Hamza Kaoje, formally the Director Marine Services, Lagos, took over as Chief Staff Officer, Western Naval Command.