Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Naturi Naughton Announces Pregnancy with Husband

Celebrity

Naturi Naughton has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Xaiver ‘Two’ Lewis.

The singer turned actress revealed the exciting news via People, saying that she’s thrilled at the thought of finally getting to meet their bundle of joy.

“My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family,” she shared.

Naughton, who is already a mom to five-year-old Zuri with her ex Ben, further shared how she broke the news to Lewis as she recalled still being on a high from their wedding in April. To the “Power” star, things naturally fell into place after their wedding to have a family.

“It felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” the ex-3LW star shared.

She posted some of the stunning photos from her maternity shoot via her Instagram and captioned the post, “Coming Soon.”

