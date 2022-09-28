Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Nations League: Spain stun Portugal to advance

Alvaro Morata grabbed a dramatic winner as Spain beat Portugal in Braga to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The ex-Chelsea striker scored in the 88th minute from close range after Nico Williams headed the ball into his path.

Portugal only needed a point to advance and had chances to score but Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo both missed.

Spain will be joined in June’s finals by Croatia, Italy and the Netherlands, who are expected to host all the games.

La Roja were runners-up in the Nations League Finals in 2021 and now have a chance to win the tournament in June.

