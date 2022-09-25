Nations League: Portugal crush Czech as Switzerland stun Spain

Diogo Dalot grabbed a stunning brace as Portugal thrashed Czech Republic 4-0 in Saturday’s UEFA Nations League game.

The Manchester United full-back opened the scoring after 33 minutes, with club-mate Bruno Fernandes doubling Portugal’s lead before Patrik Schick smashed a penalty over the bar following a VAR call at the end of the first half.

Dalot scored again shortly after the break, and Diogo Jota added gloss to the scoreline late on as Fernando Santos’ men move top of group A2.

The result moved Portugal above Spain in the standings with one round of games left to play.

Meanwhile, Spain will have to win in Portugal if they are to reach the Nations League Finals after suffering a shock 2-1 home defeat to Switzerland in Group A2 on Saturday.

Luis Enrique’s side failed to make the most of their superiority in Zaragoza and slumped to a first defeat since the 2021 Nations League final loss to France.

