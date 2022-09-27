Nations League: Italy beat Hungary to reach finals, Germany hold England in 6-goal thriller

Italy are in the UEFA Nations League semi-final after their 2-0 victory away to Hungary in Monday’s League A, Group 3 clash in Budapest.

Goals from the impressive Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco earned Italy the win which saw them top the group on 11 points, just a point ahead of Hungary.

The deadlock was broken on 27 minutes after Italy’s high press forced a double error with Nicolò Barella from Attila Szalai and then Gnonto on Gulasci, allowing Raspadori to collect and pass into an empty net.

Straight after the restart, Hungary had a triple chance in one move, with Gianluigi Donnarumma proving unbeatable before Italy doubled their lead in the 52nd minute when Cristante ran onto a through ball and pulled back from the by-line for Dimarco to meet it at the far post.

In the group’s other game, England and Germany settled for a thrilling 3-3 draw in Wembley.

After a goalless first half Germany took the lead on 52 minutes through Ilkay Gundogan who converted from the penalty spot after Harry Maguire fouled Jamaal Musiala inside the box.

In the 67th minute Kai Havertz doubled Germany’s lead with a beautiful left foot cutler into the top far corner.

Luke Shaw then started England’s fight back scoring on 72 minutes as he brought down Reece James’ cross before slotting part Marc Ter Stegen.

Just three minutes after Shaw’s goal Mason Mount made it 2-2 as he fired in Bukayo Saka’s pass on the edge of the box.

With seven minutes left Harry Kane slotted home from the penalty spot following a foul on Jude Billingham.

But in the 87th minute Havertz drew Germany level as he pounced after Nick Pope failed to hold on to Serge Gnabry’s shot.

While Germany ended in third spot with seven points England finished bottom on three points with no win and relegation to the League B.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...