National Sports Festival billed for Nov 2022

The 21st edition of the National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 is scheduled to take place in November 2022 following the resolution of the Technical Committee of the National Council on Sports.

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare disclosed this on Monday in Asaba, the Delta State Capital during the extraordinary National Council on Sports Meeting and Inauguration of LOC for the hosting of the National Sports Festival, CompleteSports writes.

Dare stated further that the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), have established a Department in the Ministry that is solely responsible for National Sports Festival and Para-Sports.

With this development he said, “Para-Sports has been given the desired and long awaited attention.”

While citing Sierra Leone as an example, worthy of study, Dare said, “we can learn something from Sierra Leone’s sports system by making all sports federations autonomous and incorporated.”

He informed the national sports federations of the need to have annual registration from the National Sports Commission which will certify and introduce them to the Nigerian Olympic Committee as the recognized federations.

While declaring the Council opened, the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, described sports as a tool for youth development and national unity, as well as socioeconomic development of the country.

He said, “sporting success does not happen by chance, it comes through years of planning, sacrifice, dedication and commitment to excellence,” adding that there is still a lot to be done to improve on our sports development as a nation.

He said that countries that have continually excelled on the global stage put in enormous resources to discover talents and therefore treat them as national assets.

He challenged the stakeholders in the industry on the need to develop a holistic approach to sports development and management in the country.

The Council received and adopted two Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of Department for National Sports Festival and Para-Sports in the Ministry, and November 2022 as official date for the hosting of the 21st National Sports Festival.

