National Assembly under pressure to impeach Buhari

The National Assembly, led by Senate president Ahmed Lawan and House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, has come under scrutiny over their refusal to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari despite his failure to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

This is as the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, on Monday, backed the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah, who again, called out the Buhari administration for its tragic failings.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the cleric was right that everything under Buhari has “literally broken down” and Nigeria has become “one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy”.

The group accused the National Assembly of collective failure to impeach Buhari despite his many failings and vacuous incompetence.

Adding its voice to Kukah’s Easter message, HURIWA’s Onwubiko said that Kukuh was on point when he said every aspect of our national life under the watch of Buhari has been grossly broken.

HURIWA noted that in all ramifications, the President and his entire cabinet have failed in the universal primary responsibility of any government which is the security and welfare of the citizens as also enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution Section 14 (2)(b).

The rights group noted that almost on a daily basis, killer herdsmen, gunmen and terrorists kill hundreds of innocent citizens in Kaduna, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, Plateau, Taraba, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, and other states with the government doing just a little or nothing about it.

“Sadly, these terrorists and enemies of the country walk freely, unarrested and unprosecuted by the Buhari regime while security agents pander around, sparing the killers while the President gives empty marching orders and unsympathetic condolence messages,” HURIWA said.

“The sitting duck and bootlicking Senate and House of Representatives are also complicit over their failure to impeach President Buhari after he has lost legitimacy to exercise authority as President having failed woefully to enforce section 14(2) (b) of the Constitution which is the primary duty of government.”

HURIWA said that President Buhari through the ruling party has captured the conscience of the National Assembly leaders and put them in his pocket “with his surrogates and lackeys as military chiefs.”

HURIWA wondered why Buhari has remained in Aso Villa unreached “despite the many impeachable offences he has committed against the Nigerian people.”

