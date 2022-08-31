NASA to launch Moon rocket Saturday

The US space agency, NASA, says it will try to launch its new Moon rocket on Saturday.

An attempt at a lift-off on Monday had to be cancelled when one of four engines on the vehicle would not cool down to its required operating temperature.

After reviewing data, engineers believe they now understand why the issue occurred.

They think it is likely related to an inaccurate sensor reading and that they can develop a strategy to deal with the problem on launch day.

This involves starting the process of chilling the engines earlier in the countdown.

“We’ve got a path forward to get to where we need to get to, to support the next launch,” said John Honeycutt, who manages the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket project at Nasa.

Saturday’s launch will be timed for 14:17 local time (18:17 GMT; 19:17 BST) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Controllers will be given two hours to get the rocket off Earth.

SLS is the biggest launch vehicle ever developed by the US space agency.

It’s the modern equivalent of the Saturn V rockets that sent humans to the Moon in the 1960s and 70s – but with considerably more thrust off the launch pad.

SLS will send a big new crew capsule called Orion on a series of missions to the Moon under Nasa’s Artemis programme. This first mission is called Artemis I and will be an uncrewed demonstration.

