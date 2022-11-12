Nas Says He Once Joked With Jay-Z About Diss Tracks “Ether” and “Takeover” Over Text

Nas has revealed that he and Jay-Z have laughed over their diss tracks.

The rap legend shared this in his new song “Thun” from King’s Disease III, in which he noted that he and Jay-Z still joke about their past beef over text messages.

“No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL/Brothers can do anything when they decide to,” he raps on the track. “In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’/Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N***a, this ain’t over,’ laughing.”

Recall that the two rappers famously clashed for years, a beef that produced tracks like “Takeover” and “Ether.”

Now, they can laugh about this.

