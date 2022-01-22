Nas Teams Up With Google & Others to Raise $20M for South African Gamer

Nas continues to invest in tech.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the rap legend has teamed up with Google and others to raise a $20 million seed fund for Carry1st—a mobile game tech in Cape Town, South Africa. Other investors who pitched in for the fund include Riot Games, Sky Mavis, Yield Guild Games, Chipper Cash, and Andreessen Horowitz Invest.

The outlet adds that Carry1st recently published Tilting Point’s SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, and now adds that it will use the additional funds to expand its content, staff, and user base.

The company plans to connect with different studios to build “the infrastructure to support play-to-earn gaming.”

“We’re excited to partner with this world-class group of investors who, in addition to capital, bring expertise across gaming, fintech, and web3,” Carry1st co-founder and CEO Cordel Robbin-Coker said in a statement to THR. “In 2021, we launched multiple games and digital commerce solutions achieving really strong growth. Together we can accelerate this growth and achieve our goal of becoming the leading consumer internet company in the region.”

We wish them the best!

