Napoli to demand €100m for Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to listen to offers for in-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen but they must start from €100m, according to Tuttonapoli.net.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe following his impressive two seasons with the Italian outfit.

The 23-year-old only joined the Partenopeans in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of £81m plus ads on.

And after a debut season blighted by injuries, the former youth star has been scoring goals for Luciano Spalleti’s side who are back in contention for the Serie A title.

He netted a late stunner in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Roma at the weekend to preserve their place at the summit of the log.

