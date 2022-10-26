Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeSports
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Napoli to demand €100m for Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is ready to listen to offers for in-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen but they must start from €100m, according to Tuttonapoli.net.

Osimhen is one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe following his impressive two seasons with the Italian outfit.

The 23-year-old only joined the Partenopeans in the summer of 2020 for a club-record fee of £81m plus ads on.

And after a debut season blighted by injuries, the former youth star has been scoring goals for Luciano Spalleti’s side who are back in contention for the Serie A title.

He netted a late stunner in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Roma at the weekend to preserve their place at the summit of the log.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: