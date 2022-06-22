Naomi Osaka Launches New Media Company, Hana Kuma, With LeBron James

Naomi Osaka has joined forces with LeBron James to launch a new media company called Hana Kuma.

According to Guardian, the company will tell stories that cross cultural barriers and also produce stories that are “culturally specific but universal to all audiences.”

“There has been an explosion of creators of colour finally being equipped with resources and a huge platform,” Osaka continued in her statement, adding, “In the streaming age, content has a more global perspective.”

She continued, “You can see this in the popularity of television from Asia, Europe, and Latin America that the unique can also be universal. My story is a testament to that as well. I’m so excited for what we are building at Hana Kuma. We will bring stories to life with this goal in mind: to make unique perspectives feel universal and inspire people along the way.”

