Naomi Judd Reportedly committed Suicide After Battle with Depression

The cause of death of Naomi Judd has been revealed as suicide.

The Grammy-winning country star, known for her work as one half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds, died by suicide Saturday at 76, after struggling

with mental illness for much of her life, according to PEOPLE.

Naomi’s daughters Ashley and Wynonna announced the news of her death over the weekend in a statement to the Associated Press which Ashley also shared on her Instagram.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” they said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Naomi Judd who was an advocate for mental health during her lifetime opened up about her struggles with suicidal depression in her 2016 book River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope. She also wrote an open letter about suicide for Mental Health Awareness Week in 2018.

“To understand this issue better, we have to bring the study of suicide into mainstream neuroscience and treat the condition like every other brain disorder,” she wrote. “People who commit suicide are experiencing problems with mood, impulse control and aggression, all of which involve discrete circuits in the brain that regulate these aspects of human experience, but we still don’t understand how these circuits go haywire in the brains of suicide victims.”

Naomi and her daughter Wynona were set to perform on a 10-date, nearly sold-out arena tour, The Final Tour, which was scheduled to begin in September. The Judds, who scored 14 No. 1 hits on the country music charts between 1983 and 1991, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, and Wynonna and Ashley gave tearful speeches at the ceremony.

“I’m going to make this fast because my heart’s broken, and I feel so blessed,” Wynonna said. “It’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.”

