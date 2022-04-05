Naomi Campbell Throws Weight Behind Wizkid, Says Made in Lagos Was Absolute Winner Without Doubt

Naomi Campbell has joined her voices to the many who feel that Wizkid was robbed of a well deserved win on Grammy night.

The supermodel and close ally of the singer took to her Instagram to hail the latter and his Made in Lagos album, noting that it was no doubt the clear winner of the Best Global Album.

Naomi Campbell also took the opportunity to call out the recording academy for its obvious slight of the Afrobeats genre of music and pointed that it was deserving of all such categories as Afrobeats Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year as the ‘global’ category is an over-generalisation of the genre which has taken over the world.

She noted that it is a misrepresentation and neglectful of music and is tantamount to ignoring the 1.3 billion people on the continent of Africa.

Campbell further added that Essence and the Made in Lagos album were definitely placed in the wrong category at the Grammys as she urged the academy to do better.

