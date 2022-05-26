Naomi Campbell Praises Kate Moss for Defending Johnny Depp in Court: ‘Tell it!’

Naomi Campbell was so happy that Kate Moss appeared in the Fairfax, Virginia court yesterday to defend Johnn Depp.

In case you missed all the drama: Depp is suing Amber Heard for $50 million for making defamatory claims that he abused her during their relationship.

During her testimony two weeks ago, Heard claimed that Depp pushed Moss down the stairs. “He swung at Whitney, and I’d heard a rumor, a vague rumor, about that,” Heard testified on May 17, recalling claims that Depp physically assaulted her own sister, before adding that she had heard a rumour that Depp had pushed Moss.

Well, Moss appeared in court to shut that down.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did and there had been a rainstorm and as I left the room I slipped down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss said. “I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

And Naomi Campbell was so pleased with her statement; apparently, she is supporting Depp, too, who has been defamed for over six years after Heard accused him of domestic violence.

“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote on her Instagram story.

Naomi Campbell posts in support of Kate Moss backing Johnny Depp 💥❤️‍🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/ozyAwrwR5O — kate moss stan account (@depplyhaIIows) May 25, 2022

