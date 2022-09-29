Thursday, September 29, 2022
Naomi Campbell Misses Canada Event After Air Canada Cancelled Her Flight

Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram to reveal that Air Canada canceled a flight to Montreal affected her appearance at the business conference C2 Montreal.

The three-day event also featured Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams, and former tennis player Billie Jean King.

“I was so looking forward to my C2 speaking engagement today and meeting my fellow speakers,” she said in her post, “but due to circumstances beyond my control I am unable to make it to Montreal. Mercury retrograde is in full effect.”

She added, “I’ll be back!”

 

