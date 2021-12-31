Naomi Campbell Heaps Accolades on Wizkid in New Instagram Post

Naomi Campbell is super proud of Wizkid and all he has been able to achieve in the year 2021.

The OG fashion model who fondly refers to the Grammy award winning singer as her baby brother, took to her Instagram post to heap accolades on him.

Naomi Campbell praised Wizkid for making Afrobeats become a mainstream music genre, charting on billboard’s top 10 with his hit track, “Essence”, selling out the O2 Arena three nights in a row and of course carrying his African brothers and sisters along on the journey.

She particularly shared an incident backstage after the first night of his show at the O2 Arena where Wizkid introduced her to his deaf Indian photographer who was looking to break into fashion.

Read the beautiful post below.

