Naomi Campbell Celebrates Johnny Depp’s Massive Winning Against Amber Heard in Defamation Case

Naomi Campbell is so happy for Johnny Depp.

The supermodel took to the actor’s Instagram to post love emojis for him moments after he posted a statement in which he addressed his major win against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The actress lost three counts of defamation charges filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The legal drama started after she wrote a piece for the Washington Post in December 2018, claiming that she suffered physical and sexual abuse in their relationship – claims Depp denied and said derailed his career.

Yesterday, the jury ruled in his favour, adding that she must pay him $10 million in compensation and $5 million in punitive charges. However, the judge ruled that the punitive charge must not exceed $350, 000 – the cap for the state of Virginia.

Celebrating this feat in his statement, Johnny Depp said that the jury gave him his life back after Amber shattered it six years ago with her allegations.

And in her joy for him, Naomi Campbell, who has never been shy of her support and believe in him, sent him love emojis.

