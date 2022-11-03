Nanny, Cook, May Face Criminal Charges Over Ifeanyi Adeleke’s Death

Davido’s cook and his son Ifeanyi’s nanny many face criminal charges over the death of the 3-year-old.

The two suspects who were detained in connection with the death of boy whom Davido shared with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, may remain in police custody until they are cleared by an autopsy report.

According to PUNCH Metro, a credible source disclosed this development Wednesday, November 2, noting that the nanny and the cook were directly in charge of Ifeanyi’s welfare, adding that they might also be liable for negligence.

The source said, “The cook and the nanny were the ones directly with the child, so, they are guilty of negligence until the autopsy is conducted. During investigation, we have suspects, and depending on the case, the suspects may or may not be released

