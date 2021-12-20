Nancy Isime Shares Candid Video of Herself in Tears on Birthday, Reveals Why

Nancy Isime rang in her 30th birthday with a winter wonderland themed party and sure had a lot of pretty pictures from the shindig.

However, the actress decided to post candid videos from her birthday morning in a gratitude post she put up on Instagram.

Nancy Isime revealed that clocking 30 was a really big deal to her because she didn’t know if she would make it given that she was depressed and suicidal as a child/teenager.

She also mentioned that she is a big crybaby as she feels all her emotions deeply and expresses them through tears.

Nancy noted that she was grateful to be surrounded by all the love she has received over the years from friends and well wishers and more importantly to be alive, in good health and of sound mind.

