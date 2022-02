Nancy Isime literally has money on her fingers.

The actress and media personality showed off the process of getting her nails done on her Instagram stories.

Nancy Isime had her nail technician make nail arts with $20 bills which were ripped and then placed on the plastic nails before they were painted.

She disclosed that she wanted to try something different and went for the “money nails.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...