Nancy Isime Breaks Silence Over Nudity in Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’

Nancy Isime has broken her silence over her nude scene in the Netflix limited series, Shanty Town.

The actress who played the character, Shalewa in the crime and action film which dropped on the giant streaming app on Friday, January 20, took to her Instagram to speak on it.

Reacting to the controversial scene with veteran Nollywood actor RMD, Isime revealed that the breasts and buttocks on display wasn’t hers but that of her body double.

Nancy Isime had begun trending on Twitter after some netizens who had seen Shanty Town, took to the micro blogging app to reveal their surprise at her perceived nudity.

The film has also been trending since its release with many praising the stellar performance from cast members like, Chidi Mokeme, Nse Ikpe Etim, Shaffy Bello Mercy Eke, RMD, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime and others.

