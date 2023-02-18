Naira Swap: El-Rufai inciting Nigerians against Buhari –Bwala

The spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council (PDP-PCC), Daniel Bwala, has accused the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai of inciting Nigerians against the order of President Muhammadu Buhari on the naira swap policy.

Buhari had in a national broadcast on Thursday, ordered that the old N200 banknotes remain in circulation till April 10, while the old N500 and N1,000 bills cease to serve as legal tender.

However, in a later broadcast, El-Rufai faulted the President’s directive and ordered Kaduna indigenes to continue spending the old notes, citing the Supreme Court order which had stopped the central bank for barring use of old notes.

During an appearance on ChannelsTV, Bwala alleged that El-Rufai himself had violated court orders in the past and was not in the best position to berate Buhari for the alleged violation of a court order.

“Governor El-Rufai sat and addressed the people of Kaduna State and by extension the members of APC throughout the federation of Nigeria that they should disobey the orders of President Buhari who stands as the symbol of the sovereignty of the country.

“The El-Rufai that is inciting Nigerians to rise against the government because the government violate orders, let me tell you, as the FCT Minister, El-Rufai disobeyed all court orders and demolished houses,” Bwala alleged.

The PDP campaign spokesperson also said that the APC has never at any material time in the last eight years demonstrated their sympathy to Nigerians. He argued that their behaviour that seems “as if they care” was a belated act.

Bwala, who is of the school of thought that the APC wants to give the impression that they are considerate to Nigerians so that they would be voted for, called it a ploy to deceive the people.

