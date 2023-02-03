Naira Swap: Buhari gives seven-day ultimatum

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday asked Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch following the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s redesigning of the naira notes.

He said this while speaking to the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) who visited him at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to seek solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

President Buhari told the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors that the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits.

He also expressed doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

According to a statement released after the meeting by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, the President stated that some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves and that even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.

Buhari said he had seen television reports about cash shortages and hardship to local businesses and ordinary people and gave assurances that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension will be used to crack down on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation.

The President further promised that he will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company and a decision will be taken.

